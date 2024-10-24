Reggie Jackson talks Oakland baseball and the Coliseum celebrity softball game





Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is bringing former baseball stars and celebrities together at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday.



The 14-time American League All-Star and member of five World Series Championship teams joined Mornings on 2 live on Thursday to talk about the rich history of baseball in Oakland and the historic last game that will be played at the Coliseum.

Rickey Henderson, Barry Bonds, Jose Canseco, and Coco Crisp are just a few of the celebrity baseball legends expected to be in attendance.



"We just want to share some time with the fans that come out. We're hoping to get somewhere around seven to 8000 or whatever. But I've got a bunch of friends," Jackson joked. "People say, 'Reggie, are you going to invite your friends?' I say, yeah, both of them."

Jackson also emphasized that in addition to the star-studded line-up, the event is really about the love of baseball and the fans.



"We're going to have a nice family reunion there with friends and family, like I said, and all of the people here in the Oakland area in that Oakland area and Orinda and all the way, you know, Lodi and Stockton, you know, from Daly City to San Jose. Come on by and say hello and enjoy the festivities and the sharing of love."



Tickets are still available for the Reggie Jackson Softball Classic on Sunday, October 27 at 1:00p.m.







