Regional COVID-19 developments

With the annual Walnut Creek Community Service Day having become yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of that event have pivoted, and are now holding an expanded Community Food Drive this Saturday at several locations in the city.

A food drive has always been part of Community Service Day, which was to have marked its 10th year with 40 to 50 various projects around the city.

In the past few years, between 1,200 and 1,500 people turned out

on the appointed day, which would have been this Saturday.

But Cindy Darling, a spokeswoman for Community Service Day, said the decision was made early in the planning stages this year that the various projects couldn't proceed as usual.

"As we were doing the early planning, we realized we couldn't do

most of it in a way that is safe," Darling said.

So the food drive element of the event was expanded this year,

meeting an expanding need.

As of Friday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 21,942 cases, 440 deaths (21,938 cases, 440 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data.)

Contra Costa County: 17,546 cases, 228 deaths (17,478 cases, 227 deaths on Thursday)

Marin County: 6,871 cases, 124 deaths (6,854 cases, 124 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 10,587 cases, 78 deaths (10,560 cases, 78 deaths on Thursday)

Napa County: 1,793 cases, 13 deaths (1,777 cases, 13 deaths on

Thursday)

San Francisco County: 11,576 cases, 121 deaths (11,549 cases, 115 deaths on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 10,452 cases, 155 deaths (10,395 cases, 154

deaths on Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 22,312 cases, 357 deaths (22,154 cases, 354

deaths on Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 2,563 cases, 20 deaths (2,552 cases, 19 deaths on Thursday)

Solano County: 6,759 cases, 74 deaths (6,702 cases, 74 deaths on Thursday)

Sonoma County: 8,155 cases, 126 deaths (8,083 cases, 126 deaths on Thursday)

Statewide: 838,606 cases, 16,428 deaths (834,800 cases, 16,361

deaths on Thursday)

