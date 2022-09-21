Woman charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier

article

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier, leaving him in "very critical" condition.

Victoria Moreno, 34, is accused of pushing the boy into the water and not attempting to rescue him around 1 p.m. Monday near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue, police said.

He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital, fire officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Moreno was taken into custody roughly an hour later.

The boy’s mother had left her son with his grandmother that day, according to a report. When the grandmother went upstairs to change, Moreno left with the child.

Moreno, of Des Plaines, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13.

The relative initially told responding officers that she was only a witness to the incident, then claimed she was holding the boy’s shirt and let go because he "was acting up," according to the police report and a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Surveillance video shows the woman pushed him toward the edge of the pier and tossed him into the water, the source said. The boy wasn’t expected to survive, the source said.

A witness told police that she heard a splash and saw the child in the water. She ran to get a flotation device while another witness called 911, the report states. The relative didn’t make an attempt to call 911 or rescue him, the report states.

Ashton King, 31, said she was walking on the pier with a friend who heard and saw the splash but didn’t see what happened before. As soon as she saw the boy in the water, King called 911, she said.

"He was … floating on his back and just looking up at the sky, his head was the only thing that was bobbing above the water," King told the Sun-Times.

Moreno told officers she brought the 3-year-old to Navy Pier to "go on the rides," the police report states.

"Your first instinct is to jump in, jump in and save them," said King, a mother of three who lives in suburban Oak Forest.

Moreno is due in bond court Wednesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.