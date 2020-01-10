Relive your childhood in Cartoon Network’s first ever hotel which opened this week

Now is the chance for kids and adults alike to bring their animated fantasies to life at Cartoon Network’s first official hotel, which opened Friday, January 10th in Pennsylvania.

Spread out over nine acres, the 165-room hotel contains interactive displays and themed decor, offering visitors a unique vacation experience with characters from some of the network’s most iconic shows, such as “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Adventure Time.”

“The Cartoon Network Hotel will be unlike any other property in the region,” said Rolf Paegert, Chief Operating Officer of Palace Entertainment, the organization that collaborated on the resort with the cable network. Cartoon Network characters and theming will bring the property to life and offer magical, interactive experiences around every turn.”

Some of the animated amenities include an outdoor “Adventure Time”-themed pool with private cabanas, and a VR arcade inspired by the science fiction cartoon “Ben 10.”

Bookings are currently available through 2020.