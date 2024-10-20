Remaining evacuation orders lifted for Oakland residents near Keller Fire

Several dozen residents of an Oakland hills neighborhood, impacted by a remaining evacuation order for the Keller Fire, were finally able to return home on Sunday evening.

The wildfire, which started Friday afternoon, spread to 15 acres before firefighters were able to get it under control. Sunday, firefighters spent the day continuing to attack hotspots.

"I’m lucky to be in this neighborhood. I’m lucky for the fire response too," said Brady Tymm, who credited both firefighters and his front tenant with helping to save his home. "He was already spraying everything with a hose, and it was like a godsend. There’s literally a burn spot right on the corner over there."

All across the neighborhood, residents have been recounting stories of neighbors helping neighbors.

"There’s people who’ve lived here for, you know, ten plus years, who immediately knew to go check on the older people to make sure they were ok," said Keidaw Kobbah-Schore. "Somebody came down the street and was knocking on my door."

Kobbah-Schore, whose house sits just feet from one of the two homes damaged during the wildfire, also credited the quick response of firefighters with saving her own.

"I felt like it was instantaneous, and it was so well choreographed. It prevented way more damage," said Kobbah-Schore. "I mean imagine, it started across the freeway, and just by dumb luck, an ember landed on my neighbor’s house. You know this could have continued on and on and on, and who knows what could have happened."

Firefighters will remain in the area through at least Monday. PG&E crews are also still working to restore power to some homes in the neighborhood.