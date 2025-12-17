Hawk Hill, part of Golden Gate National Recreation Area, reopens

Hawk Hill, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, was re-opened on Wednesday after a long period of rehabilitation.

What we know:

Lengthy renovation project

Very few places have the sweeping views of Hawk Hill; even fewer in a central urban setting. A 15-year renovation project is finally complete and far safer for visitors from all over the world.

It was a project of the non-profit Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service.

"It's able to give people access on accessible trails. So you don't have to hike up a bunch of steps or slip down a bunch of rocks. These trails are now beautiful, accessible, and it makes it possible to get to the top of Hawk Hill whether you're taking in views or kind of enjoying the fog," Christine Lehnertz, CEO of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy said.

One regular visitor says the improvements are great.

"They added guardrails and everything, so people can come up here and enjoy their time here and look at the sunset and city as well; guardrails, flat ground, pavement, so a lot safer," said Qipei.

Bird-watching hot spot

The name ‘Hawk Hill’ is an apt one. The Marin Headlands are famous for the largest raptor migration west of the Mississippi, making it a must-see destination for birders and photographers.

Volunteers get a yearly count of about 18,000 raptors from as many as 19 different species, including hawks, falcons, harriers and water predators such as ospreys and bald eagles. Some of the birds fly from the Arctic to the Southern tip of South America.

"It's such an incredible place to actually be so close to the hawks as they gain their loft to soar across the Golden Gate, and the fact that we have the kind of people who care enough to care about the birds and to care about counting them and preserving their land is fabulous," park volunteer Steven Sklar said.

A world-class view

Hawk Hill is one of Marin County's highest points with really easy access and a world-class view.

"You see a very unique perspective of the Golden Gate Bridge and the City of San Francisco and then you just turn around 180 degrees and you're looking out in the distance at the Pacific Ocean," Lehnertz said.

Visit this spot:

Hawk Hill is open to the public, for free, 24/7 for walkers, hikers and bikers, and has substantial parking until 6:30 p.m. in fall and winter, and in the summer until 9 p.m.

"But for a real tip: the best parking? Come at sunrise. It's an amazing experience," said Lehnertz.

The volunteer-operated Golden Gate Raptor Observatory has counted and tracked raptor birds here for 40 years.

