Reopen for business or not? Where each Bay Area county stands

On Friday, California took its first steps in partially reopening the economy, allowing some sectors including retail, manufacturing, and logistics to resume operations in a limited capacity.

As parts of the state move into Phase 2 of modifying stay-at-home orders and loosening restrictions for certain businesses, not every county is following Gov. Gavin Newsom's lead.

Some Bay Area health officials say easing current restrictions is too risky right now and may do more damage than good in the fight to bend the curve on COVID-19. While others believe its time to reopen but it has to be done safely and smartly.

Sonoma County

On to Phase 2? Yes

In Sonoma County, retail stores can reopen for business, but only for curbside pickup and delivery beginning on Friday. Those businesses include but are not limited to bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores. Additionally, manufacturers that produce goods for essential businesses and retail stores may resume operations. Stores and shopping malls, however, must remain closed.

Advertisement

Napa County

On to Phase 2? Yes

Napa County’s non-essential businesses are permitted to reopen Friday only for curbside pick-up or delivery, beginning with businesses that pose the least risk to customers and employees of contracting the virus. Higher-risk non-essential businesses will be allowed to resume operations, with restrictions, after meeting the state’s public health officer’s guidelines that will be issued next Tuesday. Businesses that are considered to pose the highest risk of virus transmission including hair and nail salons, will not open until the state announces a move into Phases 3 and 4.

Solano County

On to Phase 2? Yes

The Solano County Public Health Officer amended the county's stay-at-home to allow low-risk businesses to reopen on Friday, so long as they implement and maintain social distancing guidelines.

Businesses and activities including retail stores, manufacturing, pet grooming, florists, offices, and city/county parks, except playgrounds, campgrounds, and beaches, can reopen.

San Francisco County

On to Phase 2? Not, just yet.

Mayor London Breed said if progress continues on reducing the spread of COVID-19, the public health officials anticipate allowing some businesses to do storefront pickups as soon as May 18.

Marin County

On to Phase 2? No.

County officials said logistically, they might not be ready to open up curbside pickup until May 18.

Contra Costa County

On to Phase 2? No.

At this time, no changes will be made to the current health order.

"Now is not the time to let down our guard," said Contra Costa County Health Officer Chris Farnitano said. "The virus has not gone away. It has not gotten any less deadly.”

Alameda County

On to Phase 2? No.

County health officers are reviewing the governor's updated guidance on allowing certain businesses to reopen and will base decisions on local developments and data.

Santa Clara County

On to Phase 2? No.

Public health officials are not making any changes to the current health order and curbside pickup from non-essential and non-outdoor businesses is not permitted.

San Mateo County

On to Phase 2? No.

Keeping in line with most Bay Area counties in not reopening on Friday, San Mateo County is not allowing non-essential businesses to resume operations. San Mateo County Health Officer told KTVU that officials plan to stick to tracking progress "on our five key indicators to determine when we're ready to move on to the next stage of relaxing our current shelter-in-place restrictions, which were previously proposed to be in place through the end of May."