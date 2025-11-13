Rep. Swalwell accused of mortgage fraud, subject to DOJ probe: reports

The Brief The probe will investigate mortgage fraud, including fraudulent loans and refinancing claims by the California representative, according to reports. A source says the investigation also looks into possible tax fraud on the state level. Swalwell claims he is being targeted by a political opponent



The U.S. Justice Department has opened a probe against Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., for alleged mortgage fraud, according to reports.

What we know:

Swalwell issued a statement on Thursday about the targeting of political opponents, in reference to the Trump administration. The statement did not explicitly address the reports of a DOJ probe against him, nor did it include denial of mortgage fraud.

"As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me," Swalwell said in part. "Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come – I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world."

Swalwell vowed not to end his lawsuit against Trump. "I will not stop speaking out against the President and speaking up for Californians."

He ended his statement with a quote attributed to Mark Twain: "Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it."

The backstory:

The lawsuit Swalwell is referring to stems back to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Rep Mo Brook are named as defendants. In that lawsuit, the congressman holds Trump and his allies "wholly responsible" for injury and destruction, under the premise that the 2020 election was stolen.

Dig deeper:

According to reports, the DOJ will investigate the alleged millions of dollars in loans and refinancing based on Swalwell declaring that his primary residence was in Washington D.C.

The Federal Housing Agency is accusing Swallwell of making false or misleading statements on loan documents. The reporting, based on a source, also says the investigation will look into possible mortgage and tax fraud on the state level as well as insurance fraud.

What they're saying:

Fellow Democrats are coming to Swalwell's defense.

Sen. Adam Schiff D-Calif. had this to say: "Another meritless attack on one of Donald Trump's most effective opponents. Another terrible abuse of the Department of Justice." Schiff said it was another example of President Trump ignoring important issues such as the affordability crisis to focus on his "petty personal grievances."

Fellow representative from the State of California, Rep. Sam Liccardo posted, "It's no longer shocking that Trump uses his power to target an outspoken opponent – that's the hallmark of authoritarianism."

Seemingly calling out hypocrisy, Liccardo added this dig: "What’s remarkable is that he did it less than 24 hours after signing a bill letting 8 GOP senators embezzle $500k–$1M from taxpayers."

Longtime Bay Area Peninsula Rep. Zoe Lofgren D-Calif. said Trump is weaponizing government once again,"to punish those who speak out against his dangerous and disastrous policies." She said Swalwell is not one to back down or bend a knee to a "tyrant."

The DOJ did not comment on these reported allegations.

This news comes amid political rumblings that Swalwell is considering a run for governor in the State of California.

KTVU has reached out to Rep. Swalwell's office for comment on this story but has not yet heard back.