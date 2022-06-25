Rep Swalwell leads pro-abortion rally at Hayward Planned Parenthood center

Rallies against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade continued Saturday morning.

Protestors gathered in front of the Planned Parenthood center along A street in Hayward. The protest was led by East Bay U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell.

"It's one of the most personal decisions a woman can make," said Rep Swalwell to the crowd.

Among those gathering, were a mother-daughter duo protesting together.

"It was upsetting, because I remember my mom saying ‘this was something I was protesting about in my 20s,’" said Audrey Shotland. She is participating in her first ever protest at 15 years old.

"I think it's important to stand up for a woman's right to choose," said Jill Millter, Audrey's mom. "Abortions will continue, they just won't be safe."

Rep Swalwell outlined some of the motions in place to help women in states where abortions are set to be outlawed.

"The National Abortion Funds, the Women's Reproductive Access Project, there are now mail order programs in place for abortion pills to be mail forwarded to people who need them in states with bans," he said.

Speakers included a representative from a Planned Parenthood chapter which represents the East Bay and Mar Monte. She said the center planned to increase staffing and resources to prepare for an influx of out of town patients.

"When the Texas law went into effect, for 6 weeks, we've been seeing an influx," said Candelaria Vargas of Planned Parenthood. "We've seen double the amount of patients from out state since September."

People who attended the rally hoped the Congress would move forward with restoring a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. Voters said that would be a priority in November.