Report of rodents temporarily closes county social service office in Oakland

The Alameda County Social Services Agency has temporarily closed its office at the Eastmont Town Center in Oakland because staff reported rodents in the building, a spokeswoman for the agency said Friday.

The office was closed temporarily effective Thursday. Spokeswoman Sylvia Soublet said on Friday that the office closure was for the health and safety of staff and the public.

She said the office will be cleaned and may open again in about two weeks. Anyone needing social services can obtain them from any of five other offices the agency maintains in the county.

The two in Oakland are located at 2000 San Pablo Ave. and 8477 Enterprise Way. The agency also maintains offices in Hayward, Livermore, and Fremont that can provide services to residents who went to the Eastmont Town Center.

Soublet said the staff who worked at the Eastmont Town Center office are working at least temporarily at the agency's other offices.

People can also obtain some services by going to the agency's website at https://www.alamedacountysocialservices.org/index.page.

