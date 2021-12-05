Medford plane crash kills pilot and passenger, cause remains unknown

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will arrive Monday to investigate a deadly plane crash in Medford, Oregon.

According to preliminary information from the FAA, a flight crew member and passenger were killed in the crash under "unknown circumstances."

Medford police said the Piper PA31 went down Sunday around 4:52 p.m. local time near the parking lot of the Airport Chevrolet car dealership near Rogue Valley International Medford Airport.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the victim until next of kin is notified. Public records show the plane was registered to Donald Sefton of Fallon, Nevada.

Footage by local news service MedfordAlert showed smoke billowing from the scene.

Police said it was believed that no one on the ground was hurt. The plane was reported to be a nine-passenger propeller plane.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes contributed.




