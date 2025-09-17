Reported shooting near Concord's Todos Santos Plaza

Concord police are investigating a reported shooting near Todos Santos Plaza.

There are reports that several people were shot about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday and that they walked into the emergency room at John Muir Medical Center.

Concord police have not responded for comment, but there is video from the scene that shows the top level of a parking garage near the popular Todos Santa Plaza, located at 2175 Willow Pass Road, with a heavy police presence.

Police were also seen on video outside the ER at John Muir, where the victims reportedly checked themselves in.