Rescue crews search for man in Pacifica's rough waters

Rescue crews were searching Tuesday morning for a man in the water off the Pacifica coast as large waves crash across the Bay Area's coastline.

Multiple agencies, including a U.S. Coast Guard air team, responded to the area of Beach Boulevard and Paloma Avenue to search for an adult male, according to a tweet from North County Fire Authority around 9 a.m.

It's unclear how long the man has been in the water.

A high surf warning is in effect until Tuesday at 5 p.m. as meteorologists warn of massive waves and strong rip currents.

“Don’t go near or in the water today. Extremely dangerous size, currents, and bone-chilling water temperatures,” the National Weather Service wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

No further details on the rescue were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



