Woman rescued after car crashes into Livermore lake

A woman was rescued Tuesday after her vehicle crashed and landed in a Livermore lake on Tuesday, authorities said.

Authorities have not disclosed how the woman's vehicle ended up in water, in the area of 7000 Del Valle Road. That is the address of Del Valle Regional Park.

The Alameda County Fire Department said that the California Highway Patrol dispatched a helicopter to assist with the rescue.

Video footage captured a rescue personnel being hoisted above the water from the helicopter and grabbing the woman, pulling her to safety.

