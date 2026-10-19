Waterfront ice rink: This popular Bay Area destination is getting its first ever ice rink

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The Brief A new "one-of-a-kind" waterfront ice skating rink is coming to the Bay Area. Fisherman's Wharf will be the site of San Francisco on Ice. The 6,500 square foot skating rink will open next month for the holiday season.



A world-renowned tourist attraction in the Bay Area will host its first ever waterfront ice skating rink this upcoming holiday season.

What we know:

Starting Nov. 4, the inaugural San Francisco On Ice will open at Fisherman’s Wharf.

The 6,500 square foot rink will be in operation 7-days a week, for more than two months.

"This is the first time a rink like this has been set up at the Wharf," shared Pete Mott, the CEO of On Ice Rinks, which is the parent company behind San Francisco On Ice - Fisherman’s Wharf.

Next to SkyStar Wheel

The outdoor ice arena is being built at 2860 Taylor St. in the shadow of the towering SkyStar Ferris wheel, transforming the Wharf into a festive holiday scene.

"Whether you’re creating a new family tradition, enjoying a night out with friends, or planning a memorable group event, San Francisco on Ice offers a one-of-a-kind holiday experience in one of the city’s most iconic waterfront destinations," the rink’s website said.

Ice rink experience

The rink will offer public skate sessions, corporate events, and will hold special celebratory themed nights.

Those themes will include Pirates of the Barbary Coast, Ugly Sweater Skate, Holiday Onesie Skate, and 60s-inspired Flower Power Night.

The rink is also planning a special event for folks to "rink in" 2027 with a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Dig deeper:

Tickets are already on sale online. They range from $20.33 to $24.61 per person.

The admission includes skate rentals. Each session lasts 75 minutes.

Guests must be at least 4 years old.

Union Square holiday rink marks 19 years

A short distance away, at Union Square, an annual holiday ice rink will continue.

The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square returns for its 19th season, also opening on Nov. 4.

Both rinks are scheduled to hold their last day on Jan. 18.

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Becoming a holiday tradition

Organizers of San Francisco On Ice are envisioning the Fisherman's Wharf rink will become a holiday tradition for many Bay Area residents.

"We are hopeful that our rink will become the place people go every year," Mott said, "to celebrate the seasons and make great holiday memories."