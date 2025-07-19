Rescuers pluck fallen man from waters near San Francisco Ferry Building

article

The Brief The man fell from a pier on the Embarcadero San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco Police Department and United States Coast Guard rescuers responded to the scene.



Rescuers saved a man who fell from a pier down into the San Francisco Bay on Saturday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco Police Department and United States Coast Guard responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero on reports of a person in the water, according to the SFFD.

Swimmers and rescuers in boats deployed into the water, and bystanders aboard a ferry sailing nearby threw a life preserver to the man as rescuers arrived.

The man was placed into a rescue boat and taken back to land, where he was taken to a hospital for observation of what were determined to be minor injuries, according to the SFFD.