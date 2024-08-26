Cupertino shelter-in-place lifted, 'suspicious person' bit by K-9 unit

article

Residents and businesses in Cupertino were asked by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office to shelter-in-place on Monday night due to a suspicious person in the area, officials say.

In an initial social media post, no reason was given for the alert.

The sheriff's department posted on X at 8:18 p.m. that roads near the intersection of Stevens Creek Boulevard and Stern Avenue were closed due to "law enforcement activity." This area is just south of Interstate 280.

"Please stay away until further notice," the sheriff's office post read.

Sheriff's officials in an update said a call came in at 6:23 p.m. about a suspicious person in the area. When deputies arrived on the scene, officials said the person pulled out a knife.

The deputies "retreated" and mental health professionals were called to assist, according to the sheriff's office.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the person became aggressive and uncooperative. When verbal commands were delivered and ignored, deputies deployed less than lethal pepperballs. When that didn't work, a K-9 was used. The dog bit the person, who was only described as being male. The person was taken into custody and was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No further information is available.