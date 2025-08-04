Residents displaced and arrest made in series of San Jose fires

article

The Brief San Jose firefighters had a busy Monday afternoon when they responded to structure fires in three different locations. In one of the fires, a person of interest was taken into custody. In a duplex fire, as many as 10 residents were displaced though there were no injuries reported.



San Jose firefighters were kept busy Monday afternoon with multiple incidents, including one where a person of interest was arrested.

Multiple incidents

What we know:

Officials with the San Jose Fire Department said their firefighters responded to the 4200 block of Vistapark Drive on calls of a structure fire. The fire department said the first alarm was dispatched at 2:52 p.m. Officials said the fire was between two homes. One of the homes and its garage was damaged. The other home only saw exterior damage, fire officials said.

The fire department said one person of interest is in custody in relation to this case and that their arson unit is actively investigating this fire.

No further details were immediately available.

In an earlier incident, nearly five miles away, firefighters responded to a two-story town home at the 2200 block of Warfield Way. That incident began one hour earlier, firefighters said. Firefighters said the fire began in the wall of a two-story townhome between two adjacent garages. Fire officials said both garages were damaged, but the living areas of the home were not impacted.

The fire was brought under control at 2:35 p.m., officials said.

No residents were displaced or injured, fire officials said.

Another fire broke out on the block of 1400 Whitton Avenue at 3:11 p.m. That fire went to two-alarms at a duplex structure. Fire officials knocked the fire down at 3:51 p.m. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one unit but that both structures were uninhabitable because of a utility shutoff.

As many as 10 residents were displaced from both units of the duplex. No injuries were reported.

Structure fire at 1400 Whitton in San Jose on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Structure fire at 1400 Whitton in San Jose on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Structure fire at 1400 Whitton in San Jose on Monday, August 4, 2025.