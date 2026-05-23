Residents voice concerns about Caltrans study on lifting decades-old Interstate 580 truck ban

The Brief State transportation officials met with more than 100 Oakland residents Saturday to discuss an ongoing study analyzing whether to lift a decades-old big-rig truck ban on a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 580. Local residents strongly oppose the change, fearing that introducing heavy diesel traffic will worsen pollution, noise, and safety in nearby neighborhoods. Agency officials emphasized that Caltrans does not have the legal authority to alter the truck route; any final decision to lift or modify the ban would require a vote by the California State Legislature.



Caltrans officials met with dozens of Oakland residents Saturday to discuss an ongoing study exploring whether to lift a decades-old ban on big-rig trucks along a section of Interstate 580.

The backstory:

Commercial trucks weighing over 4.5 tons have been prohibited from driving on a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 580, between Foothill Boulevard and Grand Avenue, since the 1960s.

Caltrans officials emphasized that the agency is not actively seeking to overturn the restriction, but is conducting the research in response to concerns raised by community members, including local students.

Seeking community input

Local perspective:

The agency hosted the community meeting to gather public input for its study, which is analyzing traffic, air quality, and noise impacts along Interstates 580 and 880, as well as nearby highways.

"We had a couple of middle schoolers and high schoolers asking the exact same question. They noticed that there are only trucks on 880, why not on 580?" said Hector Chinchilla, a Caltrans public information officer. "That, in combination with local groups looking at air quality and equity, prompted the study."

Chinchilla added that Caltrans is remaining neutral during the data-gathering process.

"In our study, we are not looking to see if we should ban or not ban the trucks on 580," he said. "We are just providing the facts."

Safety and pollution concerns

The other side:

However, the possibility of lifting the ban has drawn swift pushback from neighborhood residents who fear that shifting heavy truck traffic from the Interstate 880 corridor to Interstate 580 will worsen pollution and safety in their neighborhoods.

More than 100 people attended Saturday's meeting, many expressing concern for local children.

"I have my grandchildren. I worry about my grandchildren. I worry about their health going forward," said Emmy Fearn, an Oakland resident. "My grandchildren already have asthma. We do not need more negative impacts on their lives. I worry about all the children on this corridor."

Opponents are already organizing to ensure the restriction stays in place.

Terry Lee, an Oakland resident leading a petition drive to preserve the ban, said she has already gathered more than 5,000 signatures.

Lee noted that lifting the restriction on Interstate 580 would trigger a domino effect, automatically making Highway 13 in the Oakland Hills accessible to large commercial trucks as well.

"If the ban is lifted, it impacts everyone in our diverse community," Lee said. "We want Caltrans to solve the problem where it exists and not spread it."

Dig deeper:

Caltrans cannot unilaterally lift the truck ban.

Any official change to the Interstate 580 truck restrictions would require an act of the California State Legislature.

The agency plans to hold additional community meetings.

The study is expected to be completed by the end of the year.