Lanes cleared after residual back-up on Bay Bridge from accident

A car accident on the Bay Bridge Sunday caused residual back-up for some hours, officials said.

Two cars collided Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. Emergency units arrived for injuries shortly afterwards and blocked the left and center lanes on I-80, according to a video posted on Citizen.

The injuries from the victims were minor, but their cars were disabled due to the crash, causing four lanes traveling westbound to be closed for nearly an hour.

All lanes have been cleared, and all bridges have been reopened.

It is unknown what caused the collision at this time.

