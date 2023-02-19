Expand / Collapse search
Lanes cleared after residual back-up on Bay Bridge from accident

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
CHP
KTVU FOX 2

Residual back-up on Bay Bridge after accident

A car accident on the Bay Bridge Sunday is causing "residual back-up," officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO - A car accident on the Bay Bridge Sunday caused residual back-up for some hours, officials said.

Two cars collided Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. Emergency units arrived for injuries shortly afterwards and blocked the left and center lanes on I-80, according to a video posted on Citizen.

The injuries from the victims were minor, but their cars were disabled due to the crash, causing four lanes traveling westbound to be closed for nearly an hour. 

All lanes have been cleared, and all bridges have been reopened.

It is unknown what caused the collision at this time. 

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.