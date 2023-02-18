Safety concerns, traffic over juveniles biking on Bay Bridge

Juvenile bicyclists are riding their bikes on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge causing traffic and putting themselves and drivers in life-threatening situations.

Dozens of juveniles have ridden their bikes on the Bay Bridge on Aug. 6, 2022, Jan. 6, and Jan. 28, causing major traffic delays and safety concerns, according to CHP officials.

The group would enter the eastbound lanes of the bridge and sometimes all lanes, "putting their lives in danger, the motoring public lives in danger…," said authorities.

The San Francisco Police Department and Caltrans are working with the CHP to prevent rides like this from occurring again.

Bicyclists are not allowed on the Bay Bridge or its off or on ramps at any given time, according to the California Vehicle Code. CHP officials ask parents to speak with their kids about the dangers of riding their bikes on the bridge and "the responsibilities of being a good bicycle rider."

No injuries or crashes have been reported in these three instances.

