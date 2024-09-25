Retired firefighters watch the A's play in Oakland one last time

Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum marked the last time a group of friends will gather here for an annual tradition.

Four retired firefighters attend an A's game together once a year.

On this night, it was the team's first game of its final series at the Coliseum, but it was the last time the group watched their beloved team play in Oakland.



This group of men shared a bond as first responders and long-time A's fans.

"I was sitting on a wooden bleacher. They don't have them anymore, do they?" asked Ricci Zombeck, the retired fire chief with the city of Alameda.

He and his fellow firefighters shared a lifetime of memories.

They reminisced about the team they've watched since they were young boys.

"I used to sit on the wood bleachers. I think it was 50 cents to get a ticket back in those days," said Zombeck.

There was joy over their shared bond as firefighters.

They've risked their lives to save lives.

But they say there was a range of emotions watching the team play one of their last games in Oakland: disbelief, disappointment and bitterness that the A's had the opportunity to play here longer but opted to move.

"You couldn't have found a way to play 3 more years instead of going to Sacramento. That's what people are really upset about," said Steve Jones, retired deputy chief for the city of Alameda's Fire Department, "I've come to terms with their leaving. And it is what it is. Teams do move, but I'm sad."

This gathering was a trip down memory lane.

"They won ‘72, ’73, '74 and 1989, so four World series here in California," said Mark Neveau, retired battalion chief for Fremont Fire, as he pointed to the championship pin he had attached to his baseball hat.

There is pride in the team's accomplishments while in Oakland since the A's moved here in 1968.

"There are memories that we had as kids all the way to adults, so that's wonderful, "said Neveau,"But it's peppered with disappointment that they're leaving and they won't be back."

He also showed KTVU the souvenir tickets that were given to fans and said, "I love it because it's a wonderful souvenir representing a lot of great memories."

There was one thing he didn't like printed on the tickets: Final series.

"The A's have been a big part of all of our lives," said Zombeck.

Despite the team's move, these retired firefighters said they will remain loyal fans.

They plan to attend games in Sacramento and Las Vegas if that's where the A's end up.

The final game in Oakland is scheduled for Thursday.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU