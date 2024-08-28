Retired San Jose fire captain turns 105 years old

There was a celebration in San Jose for a milestone birthday of a retired fire captain.



Sam Seibert turned 105 years old on Tuesday.

And to honor him, a party was held at the San Jose Fire Museum, which he helped create years ago.

Seibert served with the department from 1946 to 1976 and he is the oldest known living former San Jose firefighter.

Seibert said he had some great years with the department. And he was grateful for the celebration.

"I think it's an extravaganza, but I'm glad I'm here," he said. "I guess I'm going to get some extra pie and cake and I'm going to get to see a lot of people that I had relationships with."

Seibert said the secret to a long life is beer and soda, and simply "getting up in the morning."

Sam Seibert blows out candles on his cake. He turned 105 on Aug. 27, 2024

