Rev. Cecil Williams, co-founder of Glide Memorial Church, dies

The Rev. Cecil Williams, who co-founded the influential Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, has died. He was 94 years old.

Williams built Glide into a church that was renowned for its social services and activism, especially in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Williams and his late wife Janice Mirikitani founded Glide in 1960. Williams announced last year that he was stepping away from the organization.

Mayor London Breed issued a statement on the reverend's passing that called him the "conscience of our San Francisco community."

She continued, "He spoke out against injustice and he spoke for the marginalized. He led with compassion and wisdom, always putting the people first and never relenting in his pursuit of justice and equality. His kindness brought people together and his vision changed our City and the world."

Glide Memorial Church pastor Rev. Cecil Williams (R) and his wife Janice Mirikitani (L) looks at donated produce outside of Glide Memorial Church on November 19, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

The mayor said what he and his wife created saved and transformed countless lives. "Cecil and Jan showed how supportive housing, wraparound programs and love can uplift troubled communities and create dignity, hope and opportunity."

"Growing up, there were members of the African-American community that inspired us to dream, and to serve, and Cecil Williams was at the top of that list. Cecil mentored generations of San Francisco leaders, many of us emerging from the most difficult circumstances."

"As a young girl, I would never have dreamed I’d grow up to work with him. We all benefited from his guidance, his support, and his moral compass. We would not be who we are as a city and a people without the legendary Cecil Williams."

Glide Memorial Church issued a statement confirming Williams died on Monday surrounded by family and friends.

"For over 60 years, Reverend Cecil Willimas expanded the limits of spirituality, compassion and diversity as Co-Founder and Minister of Liberation of GLIDE in San Francisco. As a minister, author, social activist, lecturer, community leader and ceaseless champion for the poor and marginalized, Reverend Williams was long respected and recognized as a national leader on the forefront of change and in the struggle for civil and human rights. His ministry underscored his roots in liberation theology. Today, he joins his beloved late wife and Co-Founder, Janice Mirikitani, in eternal peace and life."

