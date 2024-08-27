Richmond school has new home after mold, asbestos crisis

The Brief The original Stege Elementary School in Richmond was closed over a mold and asbestos crisis. The school will operate out of Dejean Middle School for the next three years.



Weeks after the West Contra Costa Unified School District closed a Richmond elementary school because of mold and asbestos, students have started classes at a new, temporary location.

Stege Elementary School was relocated to a remodeled section of the district's Dejean Middle School. The district created 12 classrooms, an administrative office, and a cafeteria for 230 elementary students in just four weeks.

The Dejean Middle School wing was previously used for adult education programs.

"The [original Stege] building is over 60 years old. We had asbestos and also lead. We had to stop and close the school for the safety of students and staff," said West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Chris Hurst.

Students are being bused from the former Stege Elementary site to the new temporary campus, a routine that will continue for the next three years while the original school is being rebuilt.

Stege Elementary Principal Claudia Velez acknowledged concerns about the transition.

"When a school is removed from their neighborhood, safety is a concern, transportation is a concern. Currently, we have about 130 students taking the bus," Velez said.

Parent Gisela Arreola said her daughter often complained of broken windows at the old building but is happier with the new arrangement.

Teachers also told KTVU they liked the new location.

"The difference is huge... It's safe, it's clean," said kindergarten teacher Ana Nakamura.

In June, a group of parents and teachers filed a lawsuit against the West Contra Costa Unified School District, claiming that Stege and two other school campuses were not properly maintained or staffed.

Hurst, when asked by KTVU whether the legal challenge influenced the summer upgrades, said, "It's really important for the community to understand the planning started before the lawsuit. We had already set aside $43 million for the rebuilding of Stege."

Stege Elementary has also ushered in new administrative staff this school year, including a principal, a vice principal, and an instructional specialist.

Hurst mentioned that the school started with a full staff, with no teaching vacancies.