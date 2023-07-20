Richmond soccer clubs invite kids to kick off start to the Women's World Cup

Girls ruled the field at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Richmond, at the weekly "Thrive Thursdays" community event.

The Richmond Soccer Coordination Center’s girl power initiative joined the weekly health and nutrition event, to embrace girl power, and literally kick off the start of the Women’s World Cup.

"A lot of our girls have been excited about it. We have been talking about it for a while," said Samantha Torres, the executive director of the Richmond Soccer Coordination Center.

Torres called Richmond a soccer town, but one that often lacks enough resources for girls' sports.

"There is a very strong following for girls' soccer here in Richmond. And that we need support from the community to give these girls the same access that our Richmond boys do," said Torres.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia also hoped the event brought awareness to equity in Richmond sports.

He said, "Health and wellness is important for all young people, boys and girls. And unfortunately, sometimes girls’ activities don't get as much resources."

Gioia said the city needs more coaches, equipment, and funding for girls' sports – and hopes the Women’s World Cup will inspire more kids in the community to join a team.

"I think Women's World Cup Soccer is an opportunity to draw attention to women's athletics. Hopefully not just soccer. And there are great women stars and role models. And they deserve just as much investment as the boys," said Gioia.