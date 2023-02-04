Road rage results in machete attack on San Jose food delivery driver: VIDEO

article

A San Jose DoorDash driver was attacked by a driver with a machete in a bizarre episode of road rage.

Jerry Gonzales said he was making a delivery Monday night near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue when he was approached from behind by a driver flashing his brights.

Gonzales said he tapped his breaks to say back off and the driver went around to the front of his car and cut him off. Then he allegedly stopped his car, opened the trunk, and smashed the passenger window of Gonzales's car.

Gonzales said that is when he called the cops and attempted to keep the driver within his sights.

"I chase him so he can't hurt anybody else," said Gonzales. "Then he gets out of his car again once I corner him and comes at me with the machete."

You can hear the intensity in his voice as he talks to the dispatcher in the video.

Gonzales said he felt he got enough evidence at that point and waited patiently for cops to arrive.

His car has significant damage, and he said he and the cops were baffled about how it all unfolded.

KTVU has reached out to SJPD to find out more about the incident and if the machete wielding suspect has been located.