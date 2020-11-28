Road work and utility upgrades on 19th Avenue in San Francisco begin Monday

article

Crews are scheduled to break ground Monday on an infrastructure improvement project on 19th Avenue in San Francisco.

The project, which is scheduled to last 27 months, includes enhancements to pedestrian safety, an upgrade to aging underground utilities and improved pedestrian safety, according to city officials.

During the construction, 19th Avenue will remain open, but traffic typically be reduced from three lanes to two lanes during active construction.

Drivers should expect delays along the corridor when work is underway.

The project will include water main and sewer main replacement and rehabilitation, upgrades to the emergency firefighting water system, street repairs, installation of new ADA-compliant curb ramps, construction of bulb outs to shorten walking distances across 19th Avenue, widening of the sidewalk at bus stops, installation of concrete bus pads and traffic signal improvements.

Work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.