Rollover crash on I-680 in Walnut Creek snarls afternoon traffic

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A rollover crash on the I-680 in Walnut Creek created traffic jams on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 3:05 p.m. on the southbound side of the I-680 near Olympic Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A KTVU reporter who witnessed the crash said a van was swerving through traffic before losing control and rolling over several lanes of the freeway, coming to a stop on its side against a concrete barrier.

A man was ejected from the vehicle, but was conscious and alert in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

What's next:

All lanes of the southbound side of the freeway were temporarily closed as authorities cleared the scene of the crash, which the CHP indicated included a large amount of fruits and vegetables scattered across the roadway.

The CHP said just after 4:45 p.m. that all but one lane of the freeway had been reopened to traffic.

This is a developing news story. We will update with the latest details as we learn them.