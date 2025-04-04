Expand / Collapse search

Roof of a structure has collapsed in San Jose

Published  April 4, 2025 4:03pm PDT
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - SkyFOX is flying over a structure's roof collapse in San Jose on Friday afternoon. 

What we know:

KTVU is gathering more information as this is a breaking story. It is not clear if anyone was inside the building located at 215 Leo Avenue. The fire department is at the scene checking to see if anyone was inside. 

We got word of the collapse just before 4 p.m. 

A recycling facility is located at this site. 

It is not clear what caused the structure's roof to collapse. 

We will update our story with details as we learn them. 

Video: San Jose building collapses

San Jose fire crews are at the scene of a building collapse. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

