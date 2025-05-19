Rookie San Francisco cop's job in jeopardy after DUI crash arrest

The Brief Rookie San Francisco Officer Ryan Kwong, 28, remains jailed after a DUI crash over the weekend. Kwong was allegedly under the influence and off-duty when he collided with a minivan, leaving several injured. Kwong is in danger of losing his job because he is a probationary employee.



A rookie San Francisco police officer remained jailed Monday after an off-duty DUI crash that happened just two days after he graduated from the police academy.

Ryan Kwong, 28, is being held at San Francisco County Jail on four counts of DUI causing injury and reckless driving.

"I think he was probably celebrating too much," said George Nazzal of San Francisco's Outer Sunset, where the crash occurred.

"Probably unwinding, it's finally over. Now I'm a cop, and maybe I can just celebrate — and apparently celebrated the wrong way," Nazzal said.

Graduated from police academy

The backstory:

On Thursday, Kwong was a proud graduate of the 284th SFPD Police Academy. The 28-year-old was supposed to be starting field training at a district station.

Instead, he could face criminal charges, and his job is now in jeopardy because he's considered a probationary employee and can be let go for any reason.

DUI crash only days later

What we know:

The crash happened at Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Kwong, driving a BMW, crashed into a Toyota minivan, sending it into a light pole in the median. Three people in the minivan were hurt. One suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Monday, spray paint showing the path of the vehicles was still visible on the street.

"So I heard a bang, I think maybe two," said Cathy Erlwin, who lives nearby and like many residents, was stunned to hear the suspect was a newly appointed police officer.

Featured article

"A police officer should have greater responsibility than an average citizen, and they shouldn't be in a situation like that," Erlwin said.

Because he was off-duty at the time, Kwong will be dealing with this as a private citizen, without the backing of the police union.

Tracy McCray, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association said her thoughts and prayers are with the injured victims.

"It is incredibly disappointing that his behavior fell short of the standards we set for ourselves as police officers," McCray said.

Nazzal said, "Just have a cup of coffee and chill and be thankful for everything he got and accomplished, instead of going out, racing around and losing his future, almost."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan