Rookie San Jose police officer dies suddenly

A San Jose police officer who graduated from the police academy just one year ago has passed away, SJPD confirmed on Monday.

Police tweeted Monday afternoon that DeJon Packer, 24, passed away suddenly Sunday night.

"He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," police wrote on Twitter.

They add that the circumstances and cause of the officer's death are unknown, but are being investigated by the Santa Clara County medical examiner and Milpitas Police Department.

Milpitas police confirmed they and the fire department responded to a home on Daniel Court on Sunday at around 2:49 p.m. Records indicate Packard's address was located on Daniel Court.

San Jose State Football have tweeted their condolences.

