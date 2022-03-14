Son fatally stabbed father, wounded mother in San Jose attack: police

article

A 37-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his father to death in San Jose early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, Kevin Jones, fatally stabbed his father, Michael Jones, and also stabbed his mother, who fortunately survived the attack, according to San Jose police.

At around 12:06 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Gold Street on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found the elder Jones and his wife suffering from at least one stab wound.

Michael Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken to a local hospital where she was later stabilized. However, her injuries were described as life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Advertisement

Kevin Jones was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.