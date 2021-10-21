Royal Caribbean announces 'Ultimate World Cruise' visiting 150 destinations

Royal Caribbean International is giving travelers the chance to cruise around the whole world in one go.

On Wednesday, the company announced the launch of its " Ultimate World Cruise ," which will last 274 nights, starting on Dec. 10, 2023, and ending on Sept. 10, 2024.

The cruise — aboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas ship — will visit 150 destinations in 65 countries on all seven continents, according to a press release .

Royal Caribbean International claims the cruise is "the longest and most comprehensive world cruise," according to the release. The cruise will sail round trip from Miami.

Booking costs start at $60,999 per person for an Interior Stateroom for the entire "Ultimate World Cruise," according to the website. However, travelers can save 10% if they pay in full by Jan. 6, 2023, the website says.

Travelers don’t have to book the whole trip, though. The "Ultimate World Cruise" will be broken up into four expeditions that people can book individually.

Booking costs for the entire ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ start at $60,999 per person for an Interior Stateroom. (Photo by Peter Bischoff/Getty Images)

The first expedition, "Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Experience," from Dec. 10, 2023, to Feb. 11, 2024, will visit 36 destinations, followed by "Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition," which will run from Feb. 11 to May 9, 2024, visiting 40 destinations.

The third expedition, "Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition," will last from May 9 through July 10, 2024, visiting 44 destinations, while the fourth and final leg of the trip, "Capitals of Culture" will run from July 10 through Sept. 10, 2024, and will visit 40 destinations.

Royal Caribbean has not announced the cost for each individual expedition.

According to the press release, Crown & Anchor Society members who are at the Diamond status and above can start booking the "Ultimate World Cruise" on Wednesday.

"This is the world cruise of world cruises," Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International’s president and CEO said in a statement. "Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time."

"Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world," Bayley added.

