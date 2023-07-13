Repaired Ruby Princess makes it to Alaska as passengers share updates

article

It appears to be smooth sailing for passengers aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco Sunday.

Guests from ‘Injured Ruby’ posted to social media Wednesday that they had arrived in Ketchikan, Alaska, and on Thursday, the Prince Rupert Port Authority confirmed an 8 a.m. arrival to Prince Rupert in British Columbia.

The cruise ship was delayed leaving San Francisco after it smacked into the pier July 6 causing a gash in its underside. Crews worked through the weekend to repair the hole before the U.S. Coast Guard gave approval Sunday for a departure.

A TikToker has gone viral posting updates about the cruise. Janna Damigeana is on the cruise with her mom.

"We stayed and we asked for an upgrade," posted Damigeana adding Princess Cruises not only upgraded them to a suite, but gave them a private balcony too.

Damigeana said her mom was "living her best life" sharing a video of her dancing on the ship.

"So far, I’m loving the Ruby. I love the water pressure in the shower! The staff are all wonderful and attentive," posted one passenger to Facebook, adding they were making the best of odd circumstances on ‘injured Ruby.’

Originally there were 3,256 passengers going on the cruise, but after the collision only 2,677 guests decided to stay on the ship, according to Princess Cruises. The crew number remained the same at 1,161.

A Twitter user surprisingly caught footage of the ship hitting the pier and didn't realize it until a few days later.

"I was up early for an East Coast meeting and decided to get a time-lapse of the docking to show my kids," wrote @Cmptlfamily. "Didn't know what I had captured until I saw the news 2 days later."

The ship is scheduled to return to San Francisco on July 16. It was originally scheduled for a 10-day voyage, but that was cut short due to the damage.

ALSO: 'Do we stay or do we go': Ruby Princess passengers face decision before ship departs