Cherished Oakland dive bar to hold final last call after 24 years

article

A cherished watering hole in downtown Oakland will turn off its taps for good on New Year's Eve, capping off its more than two-decade history of serving patrons.

The owners of the Ruby Room, situated at 132 14th Street, have decided to conclude the dive bar's 24-year run as they are getting older, as first reported by the Oaklandside. The publication said that while crime and financial considerations played a role in the decision to shutter Ruby Room, they were not the primary factors.

"We can’t express to you, our patrons, our staff, how much you have meant to us. We hope you cherish the great memories as much as we do," said the owners in a joint statement on social media.

The gem, treasured among locals for its cheap booze, red lighting, and grungy ambiance, was affectionately described as "Oakland’s Living Room," – a shared space where everyone found their place.

Related article

"Something special. Something of connection, of love, of fun," said the owners of Ruby Room."It was a great run. You - our patrons, staff, our friends - are everything. Without you we’re just an empty box."

While the closure of the bar is imminent, there is still time for patrons to enjoy good times, leading up to Ruby Room's final pour.

The doors will remain open each night for patrons to raise a toast to an era of memories, culminating in a New Year's Eve celebration.