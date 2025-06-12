Expand / Collapse search

RV fire in Oakland extinguished by firefighters

Published  June 12, 2025 5:49pm PDT
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An RV fire in Oakland on Thursday has been extinguished by firefighters. 

Fully engulfed 

What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the vehicle on the 4900 block of Coliseum Way as it was fully engulfed in flames. 

A power pole was burned in the fire. Pacific Gas and Electric was called in for the safety of the crews. 

The call of the fire came in at 4:38 p.m. Firefighters made quick work of the fire and appeared to gain the upper hand at around 4:45 p.m. 

It is not clear if anyone was injured by the fire. We do not know how the fire started. 

We will update this story with details as we learn more. 

