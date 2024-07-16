Ryan Seacrest's Bay Area estate just hit the market for $22M

article

An expansive and private Napa Valley estate owned by television and radio superstar Ryan Seacrest has hit the market for $22 million.

The Tuscan-style renovated property, located on North Fork Crystal Springs Road in St. Helena, sits on more than 40 acres on the valley floor and offers sweeping mountain views.

With 10,750 square feet of living space, the estate has a total of five bedrooms and seven baths.

(Credit: Anthony Barcelo)

The main residence includes a chef’s kitchen, a library gallery, a TV room, an exercise room, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, including a kitchen fireplace with rotisserie and a pizza oven. It houses three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

The property also has a guest cottage equipped with a kitchen, along with two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom.

There’s also a separate pool house that gives off a spa-like vibe, fitted with a wet bar, a fireplace, a bathroom, and two sets of pocketing doors that lead to a heated infinity-edge pool.

A pool house opens to an infinity pool. (Credit: Anthony Barcelo)

The estate reflects its wine country setting and comes with its own vineyard and, of course, a wine cellar.

A wine cellar is among the features of the $22M Napa Valley estate owned by Ryan Seacrest, which hit the market on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Credit: Anthony Barcelo) Expand

The outdoor living space is tranquil and surrounded by mature trees and drought-tolerant native plants as well as hundreds of fruiting Italian varietal olive trees, according to the listing.

"You are enveloped in this wonderfully diverse natural setting that is so relaxing -- almost meditative," said listing agent Cyd Greer of the St. Helena office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

There’s also space for some recreation with a bocce court, and the outdoor area is set up for entertaining with extensive outdoor lighting and a built-in audio system.

(Credit: Anthony Barcelo)

Given the home is in a region that can get hot and susceptible to power outages, the estate is also equipped with a "whole-property backup generator," according to the listing.

(Credit: Anthony Barcelo)

The home was originally built 20 years ago and recently underwent a major remodel.

"The goal of the renovation of the main house was to provide a fresh and light feeling, suited for a more modern lifestyle," said architectural designer Silvia Nobili. "To achieve the goal of more open and connected spaces, we reconfigured some of the rooms and changed the finishes and materials," Nobili added.

The Napa Valley property was built in 2004 and remodeled in 2023-24, according to the real estate agent. (Credit: Anthony Barcelo)

Seacrest has ties to the Bay Area and KTVU, where he worked as a reporter on "Mornings on 2."

In the coming fall, the famed radio and television personality is set to take on a new role co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune" alongside Vanna White. It will follow last month's retirement of the game show’s longtime fixture Pat Sajak.

Seacrest's estate was listed on Thursday. Greer said for privacy, showings were only being made through appointments to "pre-qualified buyers."

(Credit: Anthony Barcelo)

(Credit: Anthony Barcelo)

(Credit: Anthony Barcelo)