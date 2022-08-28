Sacramento police kill woman who stabbed an officer in the arm, police say

Police in Sacramento shot and killed a woman on Saturday who they say stabbed an officer in the arm.

Police say they were called to an area north of downtown Sacramento by a woman who said she was assaulted by another woman.

Officers say they found a woman who matched a description of the suspect. When they approached the women, she stabbed an officer in the upper arm.

"Right after the stabbing occurred, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the female was shot," said Sgt. Zach Eaton, of the Sacramento Police Department.

Police say the officer who was stabbed will need surgery, but is expected to be okay.

Police did not release any other information about the woman.