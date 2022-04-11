'Sacramento Strong:' one week after deadly gang shooting

Sacramento community members gathered Sunday, one week after the deadly mass shooting that left six dead and 12 injured.

Holding Sacramento Strong signs and chanting "Stop the violence, stop the harm," the group marched together to the Capitol building to demand an end to gun violence.

"This is my city, and I care," said Francine Mata. "We are Sacramento, and we need to start taking action."

Sacramento police said the shooting was gang-related, and five shooters fired at least 100 gunshots.

So far only three men have been arrested in the investigation and none has been charged with homicide. Only two of those men — brothers who were among the wounded — have been connected to the shooting, though they only face firearms charges.

The downtown crime scene, not far from the Capitol, is now a memorial.

