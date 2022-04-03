Sacramento mass shooting suspect served less time with California's Prop 57

Smiley Martin, arrested in connection with last weekend’s mass shooting outside bars in Sacramento, served less than half his 10-year sentence because of voter-approved changes to state law that lessened the punishment for his felony convictions and provided a chance for earlier release.

The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting

The Sacramento County coroner released the identities of the six people killed. They were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.