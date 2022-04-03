Sacramento mass shooting suspect served less time with California's Prop 57
Smiley Martin, arrested in connection with last weekend’s mass shooting outside bars in Sacramento, served less than half his 10-year sentence because of voter-approved changes to state law that lessened the punishment for his felony convictions and provided a chance for earlier release.
Sacramento shooting: At least 5 people fired guns during gang-related violence
Sacramento police on Wednesday said at least five shooters fired guns during the weekend shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six people and injured 12 others.
1 Sacramento mass shooting suspect released from custody
One of three men arrested in connection with the weekend mass shooting in Sacramento has been released from custody, jail records show.
Sacramento shooting suspect Smiley Martin seen on video with gun: official
A suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Sacramento had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before gunfire erupted, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Sacramento mass shooting: 3rd suspect arrested, police say
A third suspect was arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead, and 12 others hurt, police said.
Sacramento mass shooting: Dramatic images of grief and horror
Six people were killed and 12 others injured early Sunday morning in Sacramento after a fight broke out and party goers were exiting downtown nightclubs. We've documented the grief and horror in photos.
Sacramento mass shooting: 2 brothers arrested after 6 dead, 12 injured
A second suspect has now been arrested in connection with the mass Sacramento shooting that claimed six lives and injured 12 people.
Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento
Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun connected to the Sacramento shooting. Other suspects are at large.
The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting
The Sacramento County coroner released the identities of the six people killed. They were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.
Speakers address gun violence at vigil for Sacramento shooting victims
The Sacramento community continues to mourn after six people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday.
Political leaders condemn deadly Sacramento shooting spree
As Sacramento police investigators pieced together what led to a deadly mass shooting, a wave of political reaction continued to roll in.
Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting, police say
Authorities said Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin is connected to a deadly mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead over the weekend.
Sacramento mass shooting victims identified
The mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday killed three men and three women while also injuring 12 others.
'They killed my sister:' Sacramento mass shooting leaves 6 dead, 12 wounded
Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least 12 others have been injured after a shooting in downtown early Sunday.