Popular Japanese specialty grocer to open new downtown store in this East Bay city

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The Brief A new Japanese grocery store will soon open in the East Bay. Osaka Marketplace is a locally owned grocery chain with two other stores in the Bay Area. The opening of its newest location comes as other large Asian supermarket chains have recently made their presence in the region.



A highly anticipated, locally-owned Japanese grocery store is set to open another Bay Area location this month.

What we know:

Osaka Marketplace will open a roughly 42,000-square-foot store at 155 Crescent Plaza in the shopping and dining district of Downtown Pleasant Hill.

The market features a "curated selection of Japanese groceries, fresh produce, seafood, sushi, ready-to-eat bento meals, and imported foods and goods," the grocer said.

The new store is occupying a space long vacated by Orchard Supply Hardware.

Food hall

There's also a plan for a Japanese food hall which will include multiple eateries. Food options will include Japanese curry, katsu, okonomiyaki, and ramen.

The city said the food hall will open soon in a reimagined space where a garden center stood as part of the Orchard Supply store.

"The concept combines the convenience of a grocery market with the experience of a collection of restaurants, giving shoppers even more reasons to visit and stay awhile," the city said in a news release shared with KTVU.

Bay Area grocer's third location

The backstory:

The new store will mark the specialty grocer’s third location and its largest so far.

Five years ago, Osaka Marketplace made its debut in Fremont.

It went on to open a second location last year with a supermarket in Foster City.

Asian grocery chains

Dig deeper:

Recently, there has been a lot of excitement over large Asian grocery chains that have been making their presence in the Bay Area. Those stores' grand opening events have triggered scenes of people standing in long lines to get inside.

Just last week, KTVU reported on the arrival of T&T Supermarket, Canada's largest Asian grocery chain opening a new location in San Francisco.

In the spring, the mega Korean grocery chain H Mart opened its first East Bay location with a store in Dublin.

Other high-profile local openings also included the arrival of Japanese supermarket chain Tokyo Central in Emeryville back in January.

Excitement about the store

In Pleasant Hill, anticipation is growing ahead of Osaka Marketplace's doors opening.

What they're saying:

"Osaka Market will bring a unique Japanese shopping and culinary experience to Pleasant Hill, adding to the diversity of restaurants, specialty markets, and businesses that make our community such an interesting place to explore," shared President and CEO of Visit Pleasant Hill Patricia Snowden.

The nonprofit and Pleasant Hill destination marketing organization celebrated the grocer's decision to set up shop in the city.

"It's exciting to see new businesses like this choose our city and give residents and visitors even more reasons to discover Pleasant Hill," Snowden said.

The city said the opening represents more than just the addition of a new grocery story in Pleasant Hill.

"It reflects broader momentum in Pleasant Hill, where investment in vacant commercial spaces and the arrival of distinctive businesses are creating new destinations and enriching the experience of shopping, dining, and spending time in the community," the city said in its press release.

The mayor said the store will enhance Pleasant Hill's status as a destination city that offers special experiences.

"We're excited to welcome Osaka Marketplace because it brings something truly unique to our community while creating local jobs and attracting more visitors to our downtown," Mayor Zac Shess was quoted as saying in the news release. "These kinds of investments help make Pleasant Hill a more vibrant and appealing community for residents, business owners, and visitors alike," the mayor added.

What's next:

The grand opening of the new store is set for Friday, Nov. 20.

A taiko performance, Dassai sake ceremony, ribbon cutting and other festivities are planned, with the celebratory events beginning at 9 a.m., according to Osaka Marketplace.

There will also be special promotions and give-aways for customers.

Doors are set to open at 10 a.m.

"We're excited to join the beautiful city of Pleasant Hill," the grocer said, "and offer residents throughout Contra Costa County a dedicated destination for Japanese ingredients, specialty imports and prepared foods."

Osaka Marketplace's new Pleasant Hill store will span roughly 42,000 square feet.

The store will feature a selection of imported foods and goods. (City of Pleasant Hill)

(City of Pleasant Hill)

(City of Pleasant Hill)

Osaka Marketplace will open a roughly 42,000-square-foot store in downtown Pleasant Hill. (City of Pleasant Hill)

A food hall is being planned at the new Osaka Marketplace in Pleasant Hill. (City of Pleasant Hill)

Osaka Marketplace is set to open in Pleasant Hill on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. (City of Pleasant Hill)