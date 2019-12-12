SamTrans bus strikes, kills woman, 70, in Redwood City

A 70-year-old woman was killed by a SamTrans bus in Redwood City Thursday morning -- the second fatal accident at the intersection within the last three months.

In Thursday's incident, the bus was turning southbound on El Camino Real from James Street, the exit out of Sequoia Station and the Redwood City Caltrain station at 8:47 a.m. when it stuck the woman. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Four passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash, according to SamTrans Communication Spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew. The bus was on the ECR route, which extends from the Daly City BART station to the Palo Alto Transit Center.

Just over 12 weeks earlier on Wednesday, September 18, pedestrian Alex Camron Hill, 25, was struck and killed by an out-of-control Redwood City patrol car heading southbound on El Camino Real just past James Street.

Through a California Public Records Act request, on Thursday KTVU learned the police officer involved in the September crash is Officer Angela Wittman, a 12-year veteran with the Redwood City police dept. and K-9 handler.

Officer Angela Wittman with "Princ" (redwoodcity.org)

Wittman's patrol vehicle also struck two vehicles traveling in the northbound direction on El Camino Real before coming to rest on the northbound sidewalk of El Camino Real.

The California Highway Patrol is still in the process of investigating the deadly September crash.