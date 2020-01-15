SamTrans buses dropping homeless off along SF's Embarcadero, report says

article

SamTrans buses are reportedly dropping off homeless people along San Francisco's Embarcadero at the end of the night.

According to the Chronicle, the newly expanded bus service from the Peninsula is resulting in groups of people wandering off the bus at the end of the line around 2 a.m.

The transit agency provides homeless organizations in San Mateo County with free tokens for those in need.

San Francisco International Airport also gives out bus tokens to around 20 to 25 homeless people a night during the winter months, half of which are SamTrans tokens.