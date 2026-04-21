California sheriff’s deputy jailed for allegedly lending AR-15 to Gilroy teen

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The Brief An anonymous source informed authorities that Deputy Ryan Miller allegedly lent a rifle and ammunition to the high school student during a "private dinner" in Gilroy. A retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent took the weapon "at the family’s request" and surrendered it to the sheriff’s department. Miller was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the department launched an investigation into the incident. Miller coordinated with his legal counsel and surrendered himself to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.



A San Benito County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in custody for allegedly lending an AR-15 rifle and ammunition to a 17-year-old.

An anonymous tip

What we know:

San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said in a video published to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon that an anonymous source informed authorities that department Deputy Ryan Miller allegedly lent the rifle and ammunition to the high school student during a "private dinner" in Gilroy.

Taylor said that a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent took the weapon "at the family’s request" and surrendered it to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff added that Miller was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the department launched an investigation into the incident.

"As our internal affairs investigation progressed, it became clear to me that a felony had been committed," Taylor said. "I personally contacted interim Gilroy Police Chief Scott Smithee to report these violations as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction."

Gilroy authorities investigate

Dig deeper:

The Gilroy Police Department then launched its own independent investigation into the sheriff's department’s internal process regarding the allegations against Miller.

Following the investigation, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Miller, for allegedly illegally lending an assault rifle and loaning a firearm to a person under the age of 21.

Miller coordinated with his legal counsel and surrendered himself to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, who took him into custody, Taylor said.

What they're saying:

"The San Benito County Sheriff's Office remains committed to the highest standards of conduct," Taylor said. "We hold our deputies to the same laws they are sworn to uphold. When those standards are not met, we will take the necessary steps to protect our and the integrity of this badge."

The sheriff added that questions about the criminal case against Miller should be directed to the Gilroy Police Department.