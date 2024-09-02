This won't be a surprise to anyone who has been hunting for a place to live, but new numbers show San Francisco has one of the highest rents in the country for one-bedroom apartments.

The rental marketplace platform, Zumper, released its national rent report for August.

New York City has the highest median rent at $4,500 a month for a one-bedroom.

Second on the list is Jersey City, New Jersey at $3,400.

San Francisco comes in third with a median rent of $3,160 a month, followed by Boston and Miami.

Check out the full list.