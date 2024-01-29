The San Francisco 49ers have secured a spot in Super Bowl LVIII after winning another NFC Championship, and fans eager to display their Niners pride at the game in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 or from home have the opportunity to do so.

Limited-edition Super Bowl memorabilia is on sale, and the 49ers store at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will be open everyday for extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans will find hats, t-shirts, koozies and more red and gold merch.andise.

"Last night’s victory was an incredibly important moment for our organization, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the Faithful," said Alex Chang, Chief Marketing Officer for the San Francisco 49ers. "We appreciate our fans cheering us on whether it’s from home or in Las Vegas. As we turn our attention to the Super Bowl, we'll be carrying the spirit of the Faithful with us onto the field."

For fans aiming to witness the team in action in Las Vegas, they can find information on ticket availability through the hospitality group, On Location, but at a hefty price tag. Niners season ticket holders have been included in a random drawing for the chance to purchase tickets and have been notified via email if they were selected.

The team said there are no additional Super Bowl tickets available for purchase through the 49ers website.

For those still interested, Ticketmaster is offering verified resale tickets, with the lowest priced at $8,200.