San Francisco and San Mateo Counties placed in most restrictive purple tier as new cases surge

The State of California placed San Francisco and San Mateo Counties into the most restrictive Purple Tier Saturday, prompting most indoor businesses to close and a nightly curfew that's set to begin Monday night.

Under the California Dept. of Public Health's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Tier 1 Purple rating indicates that new cases are above 7 per 100,000 people and testing positivity has climbed above 8%.

In the Purple Tier, retail businesses are capped at operating at 25% capacity, down from 50%. This also applies to shopping malls, and food courts at those malls must now close.

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums are forced to close all indoor operations. Places of worship, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, and restaurants must also close all indoor services but can operate outdoors.

“We have not seen numbers like this in quite a while and we really need to reverse this incredibly troubling trend,” County Manager Mike Callagy said. “What’s important to remember is that we can reverse the trend as long as we follow common-sense health and safety practices.”

These two Bay Area counties join the other nine Bay Area counties, which are already in the purple tier.

“We need everyone to do their part to keep our community safe. That’s why we are urging everyone to stay home for the holidays. I know that means a lot of sacrifice, but the best way to show your family that you love them is to stay home and stay safe.”