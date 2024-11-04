A suspect faces an attempted murder in what officials describe as an unprovoked stabbing aboard a BART train in San Francisco.

Jovany Portades, 34, was taken into custody Sunday after BART police arrested him at Oakland's Fruitvale Station. A station agent who had seen Portades alerted authorities.

The stabbing occurred on an Antioch-bound train as it approached the 24th and Mission Street Station in San Francisco.

A 54-year-old woman injured in the attack is listed in serious condition at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Portades, who had been involved in a robbery in Alameda County earlier this year, had the case dismissed as part of a plea deal where he had to admit to a probation violation.