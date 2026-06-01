The Brief San Francisco-based AI startup Anthropic filed for an initial public offering with the SEC today, reaching a valuation of $965 billion. The upcoming public offering is expected to turn many local employees into overnight millionaires, further accelerating a highly competitive Bay Area housing market. Increased revenue and physical expansion from major AI firms are expected to help further stabilize San Francisco's struggling commercial real estate sector and improve city tax revenue projections.



San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic filed with the SEC on Monday for a proposed initial public offering, a move that is expected to generate immense wealth and further fuel the rapid growth of the AI industry in the city.

AI Giant Files for Highly Anticipated Public Offering

The company, known for its popular chatbot Claude, recently announced it raised $65 billion in private funding, pushing its overall valuation to $965 billion. Analysts note that the upcoming IPO will handsomely reward some of its employees with millions of dollars through equity and stock options.

The frenzied desire to acquire a stake in the company recently prompted one tech investor to offer his $2 million Healdsburg vacation home to any Anthropic employee willing to trade their company stock options.

Local Housing Market Braces for Influx of Wealth

Local real estate agents are already tracking the immediate impact of the impending wealth generation on the regional housing market. Homes currently hitting the market are routinely selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars over asking price, driven by competitive bidding wars.

"There’s no telling how much more prices can go up," said Kevin Ho, a realtor with Vanguard Properties.

According to data from Ho's district, all-cash offers accounted for approximately 25 to 27 percent of home sales last year. This year, that figure has jumped to roughly 40 percent. Additional cash offers are expected to come from Anthropic employees looking to secure properties before the market spikes further following the public offering.

"There is a lot of cash in the market," said Ho. "It's just selling so quickly, so fast."

Commercial Real Estate Rebounds Amid Industry Growth

Beyond residential real estate, the rapid expansion of Anthropic and its local rival, OpenAI, which is also believed to be preparing for its own public offering, is driving a turnaround for San Francisco's commercial sector. Both tech firms have been renting out large swaths of office space, providing a crucial recovery mechanism for a market that has struggled heavily with post-pandemic vacancies.

"I believe AI really is the wave of the future," said Jeff Bellisario, executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, which monitors regional economic trends. "You know these new IPOs are definitely signaling that these companies are growing. They have big plans. They’re likely growing in San Francisco."

While the economic benefits of the AI boom are currently concentrated within San Francisco, experts expect the growth and financial gains to spread to other parts of the Bay Area as the broader industry expands.

The Source Interview with a Vanguard realtor, and Jeff Bellisario of Bay Area Council Economic Institute.